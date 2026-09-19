Jensen (lower body) could resume practicing at Ducks' training camp Saturday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Jensen underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in mid-March. Prior to the injury, the 35-year-old blueliner compiled four goals, 17 points, 36 shots on net, 38 hits and 65 blocked shots across 61 regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators. The veteran defenseman signed a one-year deal with the Ducks in the offseason, and if he can stay healthy, he'll likely see top-four minutes in an Anaheim defensive core that is thin on NHL experience.