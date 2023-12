Gudas' injury, which was previously termed lower body, is to his ankle. After missing the Ducks' last two contests, his status for Friday's game against Arizona remains undetermined, coach Greg Cronin told Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Gudas has five goals, nine points, 65 PIM, 82 hits and 63 blocks in 31 outings this season. If he can return Friday, then Urho Vaakanainen might lose his spot in the lineup.