Gudas (undisclosed) will miss Game 3 versus Edmonton on Friday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Gudas will miss his second straight game, after he saw action in Game 1 on April. 20. Gudas missed 13 of the last 17 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, before returning for Game 1. He had two goals, 11 assists, 164 hits and 88 blocked shots over 56 regular-season contests this season. Gudas could return in time for Game 4 on Sunday.