Johnston scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Johnston has been a fixture on the Ducks' fourth line this season. He may be challenged to stay in the lineup going forward, as Anaheim's at full strength among its skaters. Friday's effort was Johnston's second multi-point outing of the year, and he's at two goals, seven points, 11 shots on net, 71 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 27 appearances. This matches his most productive season, and he's one off tying his career high in goals.