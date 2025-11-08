Washe scored twice on four shots and added an assist in AHL San Diego's 6-4 win over Ontario on Friday.

Washe is up to five goals and five helpers over 10 games in the AHL. He's come along nicely in recent weeks, earning eight of his 10 points over his last five outings. The 24-year-old still needs to find some consistency, but he's showing his potential. However, the Ducks have the NHL's leading offense a month into the season and are unlikely to need to dip into their AHL depth unless injuries arise.