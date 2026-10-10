Washe scored a goal, dished an assist, added four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Washe and linemates Judd Caulfield and Jeff Malott were responsible for the Ducks' first two goals. The 25-year-old Washe has centered the fourth line again to start this season. He has three points, three shots on net, 12 hits, six blocks and a plus-1 rating over four appearances. Barring a move to the middle six, Washe will have a tough time generating significant fantasy value, but he should best last year's total of five points in 39 regular-season games.