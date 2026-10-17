Washe scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Washe has been effective in a fourth-line role to start the season. He's already up to two goals and four points through seven outings, with the hot start solidifying his place in the lineup. He's added a total of six shots on net, 25 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Washe will have deep-league fantasy appeal if he continue to chip in offense -- he's already just one point shy of matching his total from the 2025-26 regular season.