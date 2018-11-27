Eric Martinsson: Waived unconditionally
Martinsson was placed on unconditional waivers by the Wild on Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Martinsson put up decent numbers with AHL Iowa (nine assists in 13 games), but it would seem the blueliner isn't interested in hanging around in the minors. The Swede will likely return to his homeland where he played for Vaxjo HC for the past four years. The 26-year-old is probably a long shot to ever appear in an NHL game at this point.
