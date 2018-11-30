Eric Martinsson: Inks deal overseas
Martinsson agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Geneve-Servette (NLA) on Thursday.
Martinsson was waived unconditionally to terminate his contract with the Wild after logging 13 contests in the minors. The 26-year-old returns to Europe and likely has played his last game in North America.
