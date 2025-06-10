Klapka signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Calgary on Tuesday.

Klapka split time between the AHL and the NHL during the 2024-25 regular season. He collected 14 goals and 26 points in 33 minor-league outings while chipping in six tallies and four assists in 31 appearances with the big club. The 24-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six spot with the Flames at training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NHL campaign.