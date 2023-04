Tanev (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus Chicago, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tanev has picked up 13 points, 65 shots on goal and 125 blocked shots over 61 contests this campaign. He was paired with Noah Hanifin during Tuesday's morning skate, which is an encouraging sign. Tanev could be ready to return from a six-game absence.