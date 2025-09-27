Cooley will be between the visiting pipes in Winnipeg on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley spent the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Calgary, posting a 21-17-5 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He has played six games at the NHL level, all with San Jose during the 2023-24 season, going 2-3-1 with a 4.98 GAA and an .870 save percentage. He is likely going to play most of the season in the AHL, barring an injury to Dustin Wolf or Ivan Prosvetsov.