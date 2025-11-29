Cooley made 37 saves in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

The 28-year-old netminder looked like he was in for a long afternoon when Florida scored twice in the first three minutes of the first period after a couple defensive miscues by Calgary, but Cooley kept his composure and gave his team a chance to rally. Cooley has won three straight starts and hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing all season, posting a 3-2-1 record with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage through nine appearances. With Dustin Wolf still struggling (3.17 GAA, .890 save percentage), Cooley's workload figures to keep growing.