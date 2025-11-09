Cooley is getting the start Sunday against the Wild, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley is set to make his fifth appearance this season but just his third start; his other two appearances have been in relief. The 28-year-old has been good when called upon but is seeking his first win of the season, entering Sunday's contest with a 0-1-1 record, a 1.98 GAA and a .933 save percentage. He will see a Wild team that has won three of the last four games, scoring three goals or more in all four contests.