Cooley is set to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley is set to make his first start since Dec. 20 when he stopped 34 of 37 shots en route to a 6-3 win over Vegas. He's been used sparingly this season behind Dustin Wolf, but Cooley has held his own when called upon, posting a 4-4-2 record, 2.40 GAA and .914 save percentage across 13 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for eighth in goals per game with 3.29, and the Penguins are on a six-game winning streak in which they've recorded at least four goals in each game.