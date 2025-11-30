Cooley will start Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

With Sunday's start, Cooley will start back-to-back games, a rarity this season. It can be argued that the 28-year-old has outplayed Dustin Wolf, Calgary's number one goaltender. Cooley carries 3-2-1 record, 2.00 GAA and a .930 save percentage, and he has won three straight decisions. If the Flames netminder continues to play well, this could be the start of him at least evening out the playing time between him and Wolf.