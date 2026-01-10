Misa scored a goal and added an assist in Penn State's 3-0 win over the University of Minnesota on Friday.

Misa now has six points over 19 contests this season. It's been a tough run for the older Misa brother in 2025-26, as he hasn't come anywhere near matching the level he showed in 2024-25 with OHL Brampton (34 goals, 51 assists in 67 regular-season games). The Flames prospect is valued for his defensive skill and skating speed, but he'll need to do more on offense to keep pace in Calgary's system.