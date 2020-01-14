Flames' Mark Jankowski: Drought continues
Jankowski's point drought is at nine games.
In that span, the center has been a healthy scratch six times, and he's managed only five shots on goal, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating when he's played. Jankowski has fallen out of favor for even a fourth-line role, with Tobias Rieder typically serving in that capacity recently. Jankowski remains stuck on one assist and a minus-13 rating through 37 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Role becoming inconsistent•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Finally gets first point of 2019-20•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Slated to return Monday•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Does not play Saturday•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Slated to play Saturday•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Under the weather•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.