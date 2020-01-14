Jankowski's point drought is at nine games.

In that span, the center has been a healthy scratch six times, and he's managed only five shots on goal, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating when he's played. Jankowski has fallen out of favor for even a fourth-line role, with Tobias Rieder typically serving in that capacity recently. Jankowski remains stuck on one assist and a minus-13 rating through 37 games in 2019-20.