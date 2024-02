Hanifin scored twice on seven shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and blocked four shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Hanifin set a new career high in goals with his 11th tally of the season, a power-play marker in the second period. The defenseman made an impact all over the ice Saturday in one of the best games of his career. He's up to 33 points (seven on the power play), 116 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 58 appearances.