Andersson recorded a goal, three shots, two hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Andersson extended his point streak to three games with his ninth goal of the season, and the 28-year-old defender has looked active on both ends of the ice of late. Over his last five appearances, he's tallied three points, nine shots on goal, seven hits and 12 blocked shots.