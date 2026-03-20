Cates scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Cates has two goals and three helpers over his last five contests. He's been dialed in even longer than that, earning four goals and seven assists over 12 contests since the Olympic break. For the season, the 27-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 37 points, 102 shots on net, 80 hits, 47 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 68 appearances. He's been productive from the third line and needs just one more point to match his career high from the 2022-23 campaign.