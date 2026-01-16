Ersson allowed three goals on 14 shots before being replaced in the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Aleksei Kolosov replaced him. It was hardly Ersson's fault that his team was down 3-1 at the time. The Pens had ripped home two power-play goals in the first, and the Flyers were running around at bad angles. Ersson was pressed into duty after Dan Vladar suffered an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's game. Ersson's last win was Dec. 23. He's 0-3-0 with 17 goals allowed in four starts since.