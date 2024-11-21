Pietrangelo will miss Thursday's game against Ottawa because of an upper-body injury.

Pietrangelo has two goals, 14 points, 16 hits and 34 blocks in 19 outings in 2024-25. He's listed as day-to-day, so he might still be an option Saturday versus Montreal, but for now, Vegas' blue line is looking thin. The Golden Knights are also missing defensemen Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) and Ben Hutton (upper body). Robert Hagg, who was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday, is expected to draw into the lineup Thursday due to Pietrangelo's absence.