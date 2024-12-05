Holtz scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Holtz added an insurance tally in the third period, finishing off a pass from Tanner Pearson. This was Holtz's first goal since Oct. 22 versus the Kings, and his first point since Nov. 21 against the Senators. Despite the slump, the winger has stayed in the lineup, though his ice time has been trending down lately. He's at two goals, nine points, 37 shots on net, 19 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 27 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six capacity.