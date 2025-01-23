Brisson was recalled from AHL Henderson on Thursday.

The Golden Knights need reinforcements after William Karlsson (lower body) and Cole Schwindt (lower body) were placed on injured reserve Thursday. Brisson hasn't been with the NHL club since the end of October, but he was called up to provide additional depth, along with Tanner Laczynski. Over seven appearances for Vegas this year, Brisson hasn't gotten on the scoresheet but has recorded seven hits and a minus-3 rating while averaging 10:11 of ice time.