Samsonov turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Philly grabbed a 3-0 lead just 28 seconds into the second period as a Vegas blue line missing Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) and Zach Whitecloud (upper body) struggled early, but Samsonov kept his focus gave his team a chance to mount a comeback. The 27-year-old goalie missed the first couple weeks of November with an undisclosed injury, but he's moved back into a timeshare with Adin Hill since returning to the crease. On the season, Samsonov sports a 5-2-1 record in eight starts with a 3.08 GAA and .904 save percentage.