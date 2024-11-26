Eichel scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

With the Golden Knights staring at a 3-0 deficit early in the second period, Eichel took matters into his own hands, snapping a shot past Ivan Fedotov from the slot to get Vegas on the board, and then setting up Ivan Barbashev for a tally less than four minutes later. Eichel finished the job by beating Fedotov glove side for the only successful attempt by either squad in the shootout. Eichel has found the back of the net in three straight games, continuing a dazzling November that has seen the 28-year-old deliver five goals and 18 points in 11 contests.