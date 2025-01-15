Theodore provided an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Theodore has six helpers and a plus-4 rating over seven contests in January. The 29-year-old defenseman is in a 13-game goal drought, but he's hardly been quiet on offense while continuing to fill a top-four role with power-play duties. He's up to 36 points (14 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 43 appearances. Theodore has reached the 50-point mark just once in his career, largely due to lengthy injury absences or abbreviated seasons, but he could breeze by that mark if he stays healthy in 2024-25.