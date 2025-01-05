Laczynski scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Laczynski drew into the lineup for Victor Olofsson (illness) in this contest, though Tanner Pearson was the player bumped up into the top six. Laczynski was able to earn his first goal and point in six NHL outings this season when he opened the scoring at 4:53 of the first period. The 27-year-old forward has added two shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He's unlikely to see much more than bottom-six minutes for as long as he's in the lineup.