Gustav Bouramman: Waived unconditionally
Bouramman was placed on unconditional waivers by the Panthers on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Bouramman -- who was acquired by Florida from Minnesota via trade in August -- played in just 23 games with AHL Iowa last year, in which he tallied two helpers and six PIM. The blueliner will likely need to head overseas if he wants to continue his professional career and figures to be a long shot to ever make an NHL appearance.
