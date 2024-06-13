Chatfield signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Chatfield had eight goals, 22 points, a plus-15 rating, 24 PIM, 58 hits and 66 blocks in 72 regular-season outings with Carolina in 2023-24. The 28-year-old was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in July after completing his two-year, $1.525 million deal, but he'll stick with the Hurricanes instead. Although he averaged just 14:48 of ice time across his first 48 regular-season appearances this season, that ticked up to 17:09 over his most recent 37 regular-season and playoff contests. It would not be surprising to see that increased role carry into the next campaign.