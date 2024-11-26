Kochetkov (concussion) is considered day-to-day but won't be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

With Frederik Andersen (knee) also sidelined, the Canes will likely turn the crease over to Spencer Martin for Wednesday's matchup. Still, the fact that Kochetkov has been upgraded to day-to-day is a positive step forward and could be an indication he'll be ready to play in one end of the Canes' upcoming back-to-back against the Panthers on Friday and Saturday.