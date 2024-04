Morrow is expected to make his NHL debut Friday against St. Louis, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Morrow signed his entry-level deal earlier this month after wrapping up his collegiate career with Umass-Amherst. The 21-year-old blueliner had six goals and 30 points through 37 games this season. He was a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.