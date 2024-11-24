Aho scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Aho has multiple points in two of the last three games. He's earned six points (three on the power play) over his last six contests, though he's had just two point streaks of three or more games this season. Overall, the talented center has six goals, 13 helpers, seven power-play points, 54 shots on net, 16 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 20 appearances in his familiar first-line role.