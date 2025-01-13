Aho logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Aho snapped a three-game slump with the helper. That's his longest dry spell of the season. He has just two multi-game stretches without a point this season, and they've both come over seven contests in January. The 27-year-old center is far too talented to stay quiet for long -- he's at a point-per-game pace with 13 goals, 31 helpers, 116 shots on net, 41 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances in 2024-25.