Trocheck had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Trocheck sat out the previous game for rest purposes and looked refreshed in his return. He broke a scoreless tie 7:05 into the second period, potting an open one-timer after Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller lost his stick on the play. Trocheck notched his 50th point of the season with an assist on Teuvo Teravainen's goal later in the second.