Beckman scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bridgeport's 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Beckman has gotten on the scoresheet in 12 of his last 14 games, but just two have been multi-point efforts. He has nine goals and eight assists in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old forward has 18 goals, 14 helpers and 110 shots on net over 42 appearances. He's on pace to exceed the 40 points he logged in 55 regular-season outings between Bridgeport and Utica last year.