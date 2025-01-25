Romanov logged an assist, seven hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Romanov has played the last three games while still shaking off a lingering upper-body injury. It didn't seem to be bothering him much Friday as he played in a physical contests, which may have had a bit more intensity after the previous game between the Islanders and Flyers on Jan. 16 had some ugly moments. Romanov now has 10 assists, 40 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 82 hits and a plus-4 rating over 33 appearances.