Romanov (illness) won't play against Washington on Tuesday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Romanov will miss at least one game but could return for Thursday's regular-season finale versus Columbus. He has registered four goals, 20 points, 100 shots on net, 165 blocked shots and 147 hits through 64 appearances this season. Scott Perunovich will replace Romanov in Tuesday's lineup.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Breaks slump with assist•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Back in action Saturday•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Expected to miss out again•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Won't face Pens•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Under the weather•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Goal in each of last two games•