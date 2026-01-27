Lee produced an even-strength assist, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Lee's offense has dried up after a hot stretch in December, as the 35-year-old has just four points across his last 14 outings. The left-shot winger saw just 13:54 of ice time Monday after being benched, along with Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair, for the entirety of the third period during Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Sabres. If Lee continues to lose out on ice time moving forward, he'll be a difficult option to trust in fantasy circles.