Lee scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Lee snapped a six-game point drought with the tally, which broke up Jordan Binnington's shutout bid with 3:20 left in the third period. The 35-year-old Lee has picked up his points in bunches this season, though his aforementioned drought was his longest of the year. He's at four goals, 12 points, 56 shots, 21 hits, 16 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 22 contests in a middle-six role.