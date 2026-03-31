Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Two helpers Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ritchie notched two assists in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Penguins.
The 21-year-old rookie had a hand in second-period tallies by Mathew Barzal and Brayden Schenn as the Isles briefly took a 3-1 lead before imploding. Ritchie has a tidy four-game point streak going, and over his last 12 contests he's collected four goals and 10 points while skating in a top-six role.
More News
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Tallies game-winner Thursday•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Scores in Tuesday's loss•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Five points in last five games•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Two points in OT win•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Snags helper in overtime win•
-
Islanders' Calum Ritchie: Cleared to play Thursday•