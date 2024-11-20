Cholowski provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames.

This was Cholowski's second game in a row with an assist. He's earned three points over his last five outings and has a total of two goals and two helpers through 11 appearances. The 26-year-old has added seven shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while seeing limited usage on the third pairing. It looks like Cholowski has gained the edge over Grant Hutton and Travis Mitchell for playing time even with Alexander Romanov back in the lineup.