Sorokin conceded four goals on 22 shots Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks. The fifth marker was an empty-netter.

Sorokin defeated the Blackhawks at home Thursday, but the Isles had another third-period collapse Sunday. Connor Bedard was able to squeak one past the Russian netminder with under a minute remaining to give Chicago a 4-3 lead. Sorokin has made eight consecutive starts, and he'll need to continue shouldering the load between the pipes as Semyon Varlamov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Sorokin will likely get the start Tuesday against Carolina, but he should benefit from New York's following game not coming until Saturday in Toronto. The 29-year-old is sporting a 9-9-4 record, .906 save percentage and 2.71 GAA through 22 appearances.