Pageau scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Pageau tapped in a pass from Mathew Barzal to open the scoring at 14:47 of the first period. This was Pageau's second goal over the last three games. He has eight points through 11 outings in December while frequently playing in a top-six role rather than his usual third-line assignment. Pageau is up to eight goals, 18 points, 64 shots on net, 68 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances. He won't set any scoring records, but he can be a solid depth forward in fantasy.