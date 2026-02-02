Drouin (illness) was back at practice ahead of Monday's matchup with Washington, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Drouin looks set to return to the lineup after missing out against the Predators on Saturday due to an illness. The 30-year-old forward is currently mired in a 31-game goal drought, including a nine-game pointless streak. Drouin's offensive struggles will likely see him miss the 40-point threshold for the second straight year.