Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Making early statement
Bellows scored two goals in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
Bellows now has two goals and three points in two games at the NHL level. Recently promoted from the minors, if the 21-year-old keeps producing as he has early on, it's going to make sending Bellows back down to the AHL very difficult.
