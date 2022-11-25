Palmieri (upper body) didn't accompany the team on its trip to Columbus on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Palmieri is dealing with an upper-body injury suffered when he collided with Morgan Rielly of the Maple Leafs on Monday. Initially, the team stated that Palmieri didn't suffer an injury. He did attend practice Wednesday but had to leave early. Palmieri won't play Friday, but his status for the game against the Flyers on Saturday is unknown.