Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palmieri (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
The Islanders announced Saturday that Palmieri would undergo season-ending knee surgery. The 34-year-old forward is looking at a 6-8 month recovery after getting injured in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia. The Islanders called up Marc Gatcomb from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday in a corresponding move.
