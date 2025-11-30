default-cbs-image
Palmieri (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

The Islanders announced Saturday that Palmieri would undergo season-ending knee surgery. The 34-year-old forward is looking at a 6-8 month recovery after getting injured in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia. The Islanders called up Marc Gatcomb from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday in a corresponding move.

