Palmieri (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

After sustaining a lower-body injury in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, Palmieri shifted to injured reserve Tuesday. He's slated to miss at least the next three contests, but could be out for longer depending on the official extent of the injury. When healthy this season, the 35-year-old winger has compiled four goals, nine points, 44 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 19 hits and 12 blocked shots over 23 appearances.